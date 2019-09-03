Central Fire Protection District chief awarded 'Chief Fire Officer' designation

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The Central Fire Protection District in Santa Cruz County announced that Chief Steven Hall has completed the process that awards the "Chief Fire Officer" designation.

Hall is now one of fewer than 1,400 CFOs worldwide. The designation is a program to recognize those who demonstrate excellence in areas that include experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association memberships, community involvement and technical competence. Hall and other applicants are also required to give a future professional development plan.

The district said that receiving this designation signifies Hall's commitment to his career in fire and emergency services.

The designation is valid for three years, and to maintain it, recipients must show continued growth in professional development, professional contributions, active association membership and community involvement. They must also adhere to a code of professional conduct.