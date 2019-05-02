Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, dies at 74

The family of actor Peter Mahew confirmed in a tweet Thursday that the actor best known for his role as Chewbacca in the Star Wars movies has died at 74.

They say he soldiered on as he grew older and drew strength from the energy of his family, friends and fans.

His family says in a statement, "He put his heart and soul into the role of Chewbaca and it showed in every frame of the films from his knock kneed running, firing his bowcaster from the hip, his bright blue eyes, down to each subtlemovement of his head and mouth. But, to him, the Star Wars family meant so much more to him than a role in a film."

Outside of acting, Mayhew was involved with the 501st legion, Wounded Warriors, Make-a-Wish and other non-profits. He also established the Peter Mayhew Foundation that supports those in crisis situations.

The family says he died at this home in North Texas and is survived by his wife Angie and three children. There will be a memorial for friends and family on June 29, but there will also be a memorial for fans in Los Angeles in early December.