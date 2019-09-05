News

Chicken truck crashes, snarling Bay Area morning commute

Posted: Sep 05, 2019 11:27 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:27 AM PDT

SAN PABLO, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a truck carrying hundreds of live chickens crashed and erupted in flames, killings hundreds of the birds and snarling Thursday morning's commute in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash at about 3:30 a.m. shut down the westbound lanes of the busy Highway 80 in San Pablo at San Pablo Dam Road. The lanes remained closed at 7:30 a.m. and crews continued clearing the highway of cages filled with burned chickens.

KTVU reports crews and CHP officers collected about 50 surviving birds that were wandering around the highway.

CHP Sgt. Curtis Glace says the rig's driver overcorrected on the road before he swerved into the center divider and then another car. The driver had minor injuries.

