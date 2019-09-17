CHP looking for driver who left the scene of fatal crash on Metz Road

Courtesy Greenfield Professional Firefighters

GREENFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE 9/17/2019 12:30 p.m. A King City woman has died after a crash on Metz Road south of Elm Avenue on Monday. Now investigators are working to identify a driver who they say ran from the scene.

At around 3:50 p.m., A 30-year-old King City man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Metz Road. At the same time, a 31-year-old woman from King City was driving southbound in a Honda Accord.

The CHP said the Silverado hit the rear end of a Honda Civic with two people inside. The Civic was not damaged, and the two people were not injured.

The CHP said the Silverado then swerved into the southbound lane and hit the Accord, causing catastrophic damage. Investigators said the man in the Silverado ran from the scene without checking on the woman in the Accord, who had live-threatening injuries and was pinned in her car. The two people in the Civic stayed at the scene.

When emergency personnel arrived, they were able to get the woman out of her car, but she died of her injuries at the hospital.

The CHP believes alcohol was a factor in the crash and is working to identify the driver of the Silverado.

PREVIOUS STORY: At least one person is injured after a head-on crash in Greenfield, Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Metz Road, south of Elm Avenue before 4 p.m. A male driver is believed to have jumped out of one of the cars and ran away. An air ambulance was called for an injured person involved in the crash.

Both lanes of Metz Road are closed, as of 4:15 p.m.

This is a developing story.