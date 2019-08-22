News

CHP officer injured, two arrested after burglary and high speed pursuit in Santa Cruz County

$30,000 worth of bikes stolen, returned

Courtesy Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

CAPITOLA, Calif. - Two men were arrested following a burglary and high speed chase in Santa Cruz County.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office received a call around 6:30 Thursday morning about several people breaking into Family Cycling Center on 41st Avenue in Capitola.

Deputies responded and spotted a vehicle matching the suspect's vehicle description.

After attempting to make a car stop, the Sheriff's Office said the suspects lead them on a pursuit into Aptos.

A California Highway Patrol officer was injured at some point during the search, but is expected to be okay.

Investigators said the suspects eventually tried to flee on bikes.

A perimeter was set around the area and both suspects were taken into custody within a few hours of the break in.

The suspects reportedly took six bikes from Family Cycling Center each worth about $5,000. 

Employees say their store has been broken into several times, this is the first time they've been able to get all of their merchandise back. 

The suspects used some sort of bar to break into the shop through a window. The window will still need to be fixed and the shop says they will be taking additional security measures.

The suspects are facing several charges including commercial burglary and evading peace officers.

