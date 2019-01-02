CHP Santa Cruz responds to multiple "suspicion while DUI" incidents

CHP Santa Cruz responds to multiple "suspicion of DUI" incidents

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Cruz CHP officials kept busy on New Year's Eve, as they responded to multiple incidents involving alleged drunk drivers.

At 6:25, officers say 58-year-old Sylvester Lee Basnight was driving south on Highway 1 when he struck a concrete barrier. He then drove through the barrier and struck a tree that was knocked down.

Basnight fled the scene, but was later found by CHP and arrested for suspicion while driving under the influence of alcohol/or drugs and hit-and-run.

And a few hours later on New Years morning at 2:46, officers tried to stop a vehicle on Ocean and Plymouth streets. That vehicle failed to stop and officers began a chase on Highway 17.

CHP officers deployed a spike strip on El Rancho Drive, disabling the tires. The 19-year-old driver, later identified as Eliazar Santa Cruz continued driving up a dirt hill and collided with multiple trees.

Santa Cruz was transported to the hospital for his injuries. He was arrested for suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and reckless evading of a peace officer.

The incidents took place in the same area a man was fatally struck by a vehicle after running into oncoming traffic.