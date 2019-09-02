News

Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy to reopen Tuesday morning

Posted: Sep 02, 2019

GILROY, Calif. - More than a month after a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, Christmas Hill Park will reopen to the public on Tuesday.

The park was the site where the festival was held. The city of Gilroy will open the park at 8 a.m., and as part of the reopening, there will be a moment of silence at the temporary memorial site at 10:30 a.m. The memorial site is under a large palm tree on the northeast section of the Ranch side of the park. The city is inviting the community to participate in the moment of silence to show respect for the victims of July's mass shooting.

Miller Road and park trails will be open to the community, but access to the grass will be limited to let newly planted grass seed establish.

For more information, you are asked to call the Recreation Department at 408-846-0460.

