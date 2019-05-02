City Council voting on resolution to give financial support to Greenfield courthouse

GREENFIELD, Calif. - Greenfield's City Council is holding a special meeting Thursday evening to consider providing a $10 million investment and support to a potential South County courthouse in Greenfield.

This comes after several mayors wrote a letter to Governor Newsom asking that a courthouse promised to them almost a decade ago is built.

Currently, residents of southern Monterey County have to travel to Salinas or Monterey to get to a courthouse, and that can be a burden for some.

The Greenfield courthouse was announced in 2010, but budget constraints kept it from happening. Funds are now available and a four-acre property was donated as a site for the courthouse.

The meeting is happening at 5:30 p.m.