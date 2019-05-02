News

City Council voting on resolution to give financial support to Greenfield courthouse

By:

Posted: May 02, 2019 10:52 AM PDT

Updated: May 02, 2019 10:54 AM PDT

GREENFIELD, Calif. - Greenfield's City Council is holding a special meeting Thursday evening to consider providing a $10 million investment and support to a potential South County courthouse in Greenfield.

This comes after several mayors wrote a letter to Governor Newsom asking that a courthouse promised to them almost a decade ago is built.

Currently, residents of southern Monterey County have to travel to Salinas or Monterey to get to a courthouse, and that can be a burden for some.

The Greenfield courthouse was announced in 2010, but budget constraints kept it from happening. Funds are now available and a four-acre property was donated as a site for the courthouse.

The meeting is happening at 5:30 p.m.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: May 4
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

On this day: May 4

Al Capone heads to prison, the first-ever Grammys are presented, the Ohio National Guard opens fire at Kent State, and the Unabomber receives four life sentences, all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: May 3
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 3

Washington, D.C., is incorporated, Joe DiMaggio makes his major-league debut, the Sears Tower becomes the tallest building in the world, and the first spam email is sent, all on this day.

Read More »
Cinco de Mayo: What to know
iStock/MillefloreImages

Cinco de Mayo: What to know

If you think Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico's independence day, put down that margarita and click through to learn some actual facts about the holiday.

Read More »
On this day: May 2
Kensington Palace/Twitter via CNN

On this day: May 2

Leonardo da Vinci dies, Lou Gehrig sits out a game for the first time in 14 years, the Soviets capture Berlin, and Princess Charlotte is born, all on this day.

Read More »