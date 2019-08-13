City of Greenfield opens cooling station during hot weather

GREENFIELD, Calif. - The city of Greenfield opened a cooling station during this week's hot weather.

The cooling station will be at the Greenfield Civic Center on El Camino Real from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Friday, Aug. 16.

The city also issued some reminders for staying safe in the heat:

Do not leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Drink plenty of water and avoid caffeine.

Check on those who do not have air conditioning or who spend much of their time alone.

Check on pets often.

Check the weather.

If you have to go outside: