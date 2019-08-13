City of Greenfield opens cooling station during hot weather
GREENFIELD, Calif. - The city of Greenfield opened a cooling station during this week's hot weather.
The cooling station will be at the Greenfield Civic Center on El Camino Real from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Friday, Aug. 16.
The city also issued some reminders for staying safe in the heat:
- Do not leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.
- Drink plenty of water and avoid caffeine.
- Check on those who do not have air conditioning or who spend much of their time alone.
- Check on pets often.
- Check the weather.
If you have to go outside:
- Avoid strenuous work during the hottest times of day.
- Use the buddy system and take breaks often.
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible.
- Wear sunblock and a wide-brimmed hat.
- Postpone outdoor activities.