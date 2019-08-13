News

City of Greenfield opens cooling station during hot weather

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 02:13 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 02:37 PM PDT

GREENFIELD, Calif. - The city of Greenfield opened a cooling station during this week's hot weather.

The cooling station will be at the Greenfield Civic Center on El Camino Real from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Friday, Aug. 16.

The city also issued some reminders for staying safe in the heat:

  • Do not leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.
  • Drink plenty of water and avoid caffeine.
  • Check on those who do not have air conditioning or who spend much of their time alone.
  • Check on pets often.
  • Check the weather.

If you have to go outside:

  • Avoid strenuous work during the hottest times of day.
  • Use the buddy system and take breaks often.
  • Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible.
  • Wear sunblock and a wide-brimmed hat.
  • Postpone outdoor activities.

