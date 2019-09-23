City of Pacific Grove holding town hall meeting after spike in e-bikes on rec trail

Copyright 2019 CNN E-bikes, low speed electric bikes with a power assist, are now allowed in national parks and trails, by federal order.

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. - The City of Pacific Grove is hosting a town hall meeting after it said there has been a spike in the number of electric bicycles on the Recreation Trail.

The meeting will be held on Monday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Pacific Grove Community Center.

The City said council members are looking for input to help them make a decision about what they should do about electric bicycles on the trail going forward.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the City at 831-648-3143.