City of Santa Cruz to consider cannabis consumption lounges

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - There could be a new kind of business coming to the city of Santa Cruz.

On Tuesday, the city council will be voting wether to move forward with marijuana lounges. 

The lounges would allow people to smoke cannabis or consume other cannabis products at the facility. Right now it is only legal for people to consume cannabis at private residences. 

Back in May the planning department was asked to look into what it would take to bring the lounges to Santa Cruz. The department will be presenting their findings to the city council. 

The council will then vote if they would like to move forward with creating an ordinance surround cannabis consumption lounges. 

