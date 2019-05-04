News

Clean-up process to begin at Ross homeless encampment; Campers ordered to leave

Crews are scheduled to clean out the homeless encampment behind the Ross Department Store at the Gateway Plaza Friday morning. The homeless who are there are ordered to vacate before a 10 a.m. deadline.

Santa Cruz Police say many have already left the camp, although those who stay behind might be a part of protests expected to take place an hour before the deadline.

"People are welcome to exercise their first amendment rights," says SCPD Chief Andy Mills. "They will not interfere with our operations."

KION's Victor Guzman is live at the Ross camp with how SCPD and the city intend on clearing out the camp and the issues they might have to contend with during the process.

