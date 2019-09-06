News

Clerks from four Santa Cruz County stores cited for selling alcohol or tobacco to minor decoy

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2019 04:23 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 04:23 PM PDT

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - Clerks from four stores Santa Cruz County were issued citations during recent alcohol and tobacco shoulder tap and minor decoy operations.

On Thursday, members of the Alcohol and Tobacco Compliance Units ran a decoy shoulder tap operation at retail stores in Santa Cruz County using an undercover minor. The minors are under the age of 21 and supervised by deputies during the operation.

The minor tried to shoulder tap adults two times by asking them to purchase alcohol at two different locations. Both times, the adults refused.

The decoy also tried to buy alcohol and tobacco products at eight locations in southern Santa Cruz County.  The minor was refused at four locations, including:

  • Orchard Park Market
  • Rite Aide Aptos
  • Smart Smoke Shop
  • Falcon Gas

The minor was sold alcohol or tobacco products at four locations:

  • Harvest Moon Market
  • Cabrillo Liquor and Wine
  • Point Market
  • Rio Liquor and Market

The store clerks from Harvest Moon Market and Cabrillo Liquor and Wine were issued citations for furnishing alcohol to a minor. The clerks from Point Market and Rio Liquor and Market were issued citations for selling tobacco to a minor.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

A president is shot, Cal Ripken Jr. breaks an unbreakable record, and the world mourns the passing of a princess, all on this day.

Read More »
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Take a peek at what's hitting the runways and happening behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week Fall 2019.

Read More »
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

London stops burning, the First Continental Congress meets, terrorists target Israeli Olympians in Munich, and Mother Teresa passes away, all on this day.

Read More »
Past Super Bowl MVPs
Harry How/Getty Images

Past Super Bowl MVPs

As the NFL season gets ready to kick off, take a look at some previous Super Bowl MVP winners.

Read More »