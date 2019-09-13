Closures in place for Capitola Art and Wine Festival

CAPITOLA, Calif. - The 37th annual Art and Wine Festival in Capitola comes with some closures and parking rules.

The following roads will be closed starting Saturday, September 14th from approximately 4:00AM through Sunday, September 15th at approximately 8:00PM

Officials say vehicles left parked at these locations will be subject to towing at the owner's expense:

Capitola Village Esplanade

100 & 200 blocks of Capitola Avenue

100 & 200 blocks of Monterey Avenue

Stockton @ Esplanade

San Jose Ave

El Camino Medio

Monterey at Park Ave

Monterey at Cherry Ave

Monterey at Escalona

Monterey at Park Place

Monterey at Fanmar

Capitola Ave at Stockton

Shuttle bus information can be found by visiting: https://capitolaartandwine.com/