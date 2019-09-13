Closures in place for Capitola Art and Wine Festival
CAPITOLA, Calif. - The 37th annual Art and Wine Festival in Capitola comes with some closures and parking rules.
The following roads will be closed starting Saturday, September 14th from approximately 4:00AM through Sunday, September 15th at approximately 8:00PM
Officials say vehicles left parked at these locations will be subject to towing at the owner's expense:
Capitola Village Esplanade
100 & 200 blocks of Capitola Avenue
100 & 200 blocks of Monterey Avenue
Stockton @ Esplanade
San Jose Ave
El Camino Medio
Monterey at Park Ave
Monterey at Cherry Ave
Monterey at Escalona
Monterey at Park Place
Monterey at Fanmar
Capitola Ave at Stockton
Shuttle bus information can be found by visiting: https://capitolaartandwine.com/