News

Closures in place for Capitola Art and Wine Festival

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 02:06 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 02:12 AM PDT

CAPITOLA, Calif. - The 37th annual Art and Wine Festival in Capitola comes with some closures and parking rules.

The following roads will be closed starting Saturday, September 14th from approximately 4:00AM through Sunday, September 15th at approximately 8:00PM

Officials say vehicles left parked at these locations will be subject to towing at the owner's expense:

Capitola Village Esplanade

100 & 200 blocks of Capitola Avenue

100 & 200 blocks of Monterey Avenue

Stockton @ Esplanade

San Jose Ave

El Camino Medio

Monterey at Park Ave

Monterey at Cherry Ave

Monterey at Escalona

Monterey at Park Place

Monterey at Fanmar

Capitola Ave at Stockton

Shuttle bus information can be found by visiting: https://capitolaartandwine.com/

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Salinas police looking for suspect in two incidents near school

Salinas police looking for suspect in two incidents near school

Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls took to the stage on Sept. 12, 2019, at Texas Southern University in Houston.

Read More »
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Michelangelo starts working on David, the automobile claims its first fatality in America, the National Guard storms Attica, and the U.S. zeroes in on Osama bin Laden as the prime 9/11 suspect, all on this day.

Read More »
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

Companies thrive on our collective sloth. Make them earn their money by learning how your laziness is costing you cash.

Read More »