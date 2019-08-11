Community stays Gilroy Strong at annual rodeo

GILROY, Calif. - At the Gilroy Rodeo a pair of cowboy boots and a hat are wardrobe staples, but his year attendees started a new trend. Many wore shirts with the words "Gilroy Strong." "We need to be strong and be here to support our town" said Gilroy native, Rebecca Spencer-White.

Alex Larson was a vendor at the Gilroy Garlic Festival for 37 years. He and his brother made a rush shipment of "Gilroy Strong" shirts to sell at the rodeo. Larson plans to put the money raised towards therapy for those who were impacted two weeks ago. "It's the first real event that we have in Gilroy that people are coming together for. We wanted to be here and be Gilroy strong," said Larson.

This is the 2nd year the rodeo is back in Gilroy after a 60-year break. Additional security was called in for the event. Organizers asked for metal detectors and heavy patrol from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. "Most people that I talked to want to come out and support us because they don't want to live in fear. They want to stand up together as a community," said Gilroy Rodeo Director, Erik Martin.

A group of kids plan to host a "fill the boot" challenge throughout the rest of the weekend. The money raised will go to the victim's families. "We knew this community was something special last year. We were trying to get started and needed help. There was always someone helping us. It's no surprise that the community has rallied around other people that need help now," said Martin.