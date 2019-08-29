News

Construction worker killed in accident at Disneyland

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 02:27 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 02:27 PM PDT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - A construction worker has been killed in an accident at Disneyland.

Authorities say the man was working around a trench at a backstage area at 3:19 a.m. Thursday and was hit by a large steel plate after a piece of equipment accidentally struck a cross beam and knocked it down.

Anaheim police say he was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The man's identity was withheld for notification of family. The state workplace safety agency says the 38-year-old worked for a contractor.

A Disneyland Resort statement says the company extends its sympathies to the man's family.

A spokesman for the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health says the department is investigating.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

American troops march through a liberated Paris, the King of Pop is born, The Beatles perform their last concert before paying fans, and Hurricane Katrina hits the Gulf Coast, all on this day.

Read More »
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

This index ranks countries by social and environmental performance rather than economic output. Take a look at the most socially progressive countries in the world.

Read More »
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

Pepsi and UPS are born, Emmett Till is murdered, Martin Luther King Jr. shares his dream, and Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorce, all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

Krakatoa blows its top, The Guinness Book of World Records debuts, "Mary Poppins" premieres, The Beatles meet The King, and a guitar great dies, all on this day.

Read More »