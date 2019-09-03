News

Containment of "Antelope Fire" near Paicines growing

PAICINES, Calif. - UPDATE 9/3/2019 8:30 a.m. The Antelope fire burning near Paicines is now 167 acres and 40% contained

Cal Fire's Monterey and San Benito County unit said it's near Panoche Road and New Idria Road. No structures are threatened.

 

PREVIOUS STORY: A wildfire near Paicines in San Benito County continues to grow, Monday. Cal Fire's Monterey and San Benito County unit says the "Antelope Fire" has burned 175 acres by Panoche Road and New Idria Road.

As of 5:02 p.m., Cal Fire says there is no containment on the fire, however, no structures are threatened. 

The cause is still under investigation. 

 

