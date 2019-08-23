Containment of Shasta County wildfire increases

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - UPDATE 8/23/2019 8:30 a.m. The Mountain Fire in Shasta county is now 40% contained at 600 acres. Containment doubled overnight.

The fire is threatening about 2,000 structures and forced thousands of evacuations, including about 4,000 people at Shasta College. So far one structure has been reported destroyed.

It broke out in a rural area northwest of Redding just after noon on Thursday.

PREVIOUS STORY: The fast-moving Mountain Fire in Shasta County is threatening thousands of homes and forcing evacuations.

About 2,000 structures may be threatened by the fire, and those evacuated include about 4,000 people at Shasta College.

Eastbount Highway 299 is also closed at Old Oregon Trail, according to Caltrans District 2.

Cal Fire reports that the fire is currently at 600 acres with no containment. It was first reported just after noon on Thursday in a rural area northwest of Redding. Crews said a north wind drove the fire in a combination of grass, brush and oak trees.