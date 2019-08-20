News

Contract negotiations between METRO and bus operators impacting service

trips being cancelled or delayed

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 06:02 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 06:42 PM PDT

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - If you depend on the Santa Cruz METRO system for transportation, you should prepare for cancellations or delays on certain trips.

For the past several months METRO and the bus operators union SMART Local 23 have been in contract negotiations. 

Just recently the union called for bus operators to no longer accept overtime because demands haven't been met.

METRO CEO Alex Clifford said that's having a direct impact on customers. 

Clifford said while contract negotiations are ongoing, riders should sign up on their website to get alerts about what routes could be impacted due to limited staffing. 

Click here for information on how to sign up. 

