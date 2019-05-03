News

Convicted felon arrested during domestic violence investigation in Watsonville

Caught with guns and $150,000 in drugs

Posted: May 02, 2019 07:04 PM PDT

Updated: May 02, 2019 07:38 PM PDT

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - A domestic violence investigation landed a convicted felon behind bars after being caught with guns and drugs.

According to Watsonville Police, 36-year-old Joshua Contreras is now facing drug, firearms and domestic violence charges.

Watsonville Police said Contreras was arrested on Palm Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Officers were investigating a domestic violence case there when they took Contreras into custody. Officers quickly worked to get a judge to approve an emergency restraining order for the victim.

That order required officers to search the scene for any guns and officers found an AR-15 rifle and two revolvers in the car. The AR-15 wasn’t registered and didn’t have a serial number on it.

Officer said they also found more than a pound and a half of heroin in the car along with more than four ounces of meth, almost half an ounce of cocaine, body armor and evidence Contreras was dealing drugs. Watsonville Police said the drugs are worth $150,000.

Contreras also had more than $6,000 in cash which was seized pending the outcome of his case.

 Contreras is in the Santa Cruz County Jail on $250,000 bail.

