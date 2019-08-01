Counseling services offered in Gilroy as community begins healing process

KION Copyright 2019

For some people the scars are physical, but for others, the emotional trauma of the deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival weighs on their hearts. Several counseling events Wednesday offered people impacted by the shooting help as they begin the healing process.

Christopher High School was just one of the locations offering support and counseling services for families and individuals Wednesday, just three days after the shooting that killed three and injured at least 15 others.

Community Solutions, a mental health and trauma services center on Murray Ave, also opened their doors Wednesday to provide people with support.

Melissa Santos with the center's crisis response team said part of the healing process is bringing people together.



"After a traumatic event that impacts the community, we need to help each other establish safety," Santos said.



The public meeting Wednesday night provided more emotional support.



"We have so many of our neighbors and people who are visiting that were physically hurt and have their healing process, but our bodies treat emotional pain in the same exact way as physical pain," Santos said.



Locals were still filled with emotion just days after the shooting. They are still in shock that something like this would happen in such a tight-knit community that people come to from all over the country for the garlic festival.



Gilroy native Alberto Ojeda has been coming to the garlic festival for a few decades, and never expected something like this to happen. The incident, he said, is a reminder to cherish life while you have the chance.

"One has to do the best they can just to be careful. One never knows when the end comes," Ojeda said. "Can't live in fear either. Just enjoy life as much as possible."



Counseling services are available at Christopher High School from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday, August 2.