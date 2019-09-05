Couple offers big reward to be reunited with stolen engagement ring

Car week brings thousands to the peninsula, but large crowds can be the perfect target for thieves. Pennsylvania residents, Kevin and Stacey Follin, unfortunately, became victims. "They went in, found anything of value, and took those things out of our bags," said Kevin Follin.

Three weeks ago, the Follins parked their rental car along Lincoln Street in downtown Carmel. They said when they returned, $15,000 worth of items were gone. This included the diamond ring Kevin proposed with in 1990. "I proposed to her on the steps of the Leaning Tower of Pisa. We were in Italy for her graduation. A few years later we got later we got married in Florence, Italy. There's a lot of sentimentality to those pieces," said Kevin.

Sergeant Ronald Pfleger with the Carmel Police Department is investigating the incident. Security camera footage captured by a downtown Carmel business is his only lead. An employee told police she saw one of the men on the tape searching the Follin's car. "Luggage or something that's left in plain view in a vehicle is a signal to thieves. There's nobody around the car and all they have to do is break a window or try a door. In this case, maybe the door was unlocked," said Pfleger.