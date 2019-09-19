Crews working on Hollister water main break

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 11:19 AM PDT
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:19 AM PDT
Is your job helping you pack on the pounds? Take a look at the professions with the most obese employees.
George Washington says goodbye, America takes nuclear testing underground, Simon & Garfunkel reunite in Central Park, and emoticons are born, all on this day.
America takes out its first loan, The New York Times and the United States Air Force are born, guitar legend Jimi Hendrix dies, and "The Guiding Light" ends after 72 years, all on this day.
Taking a "selfie" is more popular in these cities than anywhere else in the world, according to Time magazine. Check out the top 20.