Cross country cyclist has bike stolen in Santa Cruz

Owner lost over $5,000

By:

Posted: May 02, 2019 06:39 PM PDT

Updated: May 02, 2019 08:44 PM PDT

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Cross country cyclist, Larry Ring's, trip came to a screeching halt this week, in Santa Cruz. On Monday, his custom made, titanium bike was stolen outside Santa Cruz Diner. "It really broke my heart when it was gone," said Ring.

Ring has been on the road for the past 10 months. He captured photos of stunning, midwest sunsets and snow-capped mountains, along the way. He said the trip was his dream. After retiring, the 65-year-old was determined to make it happen. "It's such a spectacular way to see the country. I've seen so much stuff. People who drive a car across country don't have a clue what they are missing," said Ring. 

Ring is left with only the clothes on his back. Not only was his bike stolen, but everything he packed to survive.

Unfortunately, Ring isn't the first to be targeted by theives in Santa Cruz. People that live in the area said it happens every day. "You can't leave your bike outside for more than fifteen minutes, even with a lock. Something will get stolen off of it, especially here downtown," said resident, Michael Mahoney.

Santa Cruz Police have conducted bike theft stings, in recent years. Some residents said this doesn't seem to stop those who steal them. "There's really a problem with enforcement. I feel like it's almost tolerated," said resident, Morgan Fisher.

Police recommend that bike owners buy a lock and register their bike with the city. This is something Ring admitted he should have invested in before his trip.

Ring plans to stay in Santa Cruz for now, but said he doesn't see the loss as a sign to stop riding. "It's a major inconvenience, but I'll work my way through it," said Ring.

A GoFundMe was started for Ring. He hopes the money raised will allow him to buy a new bike. 

