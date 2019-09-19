CSUMB issues warning of Percocet pills following student overdose

KION Copyright 2019

SEASIDE, Calif. - California State University, Monterey Bay police are warning students of counterfeit pills that could be laced with fentanyl.

On Saturday, university police responded to a student on campus who looked to be having an overdose. Officers administered two doses of naloxone (NARCAN) to the student, reversing the side effects of the overdose. The student survived.

According to police, the student said they took one Percocet pill. Based on the overdose and information received from local agencies, it's believed the Percocet pill was counterfeit and contained fentanyl.

