News

CSUMB issues warning of Percocet pills following student overdose

By:

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 01:55 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 01:55 PM PDT

SEASIDE, Calif. - California State University, Monterey Bay police are warning students of counterfeit pills that could be laced with fentanyl.

On Saturday, university police responded to a student on campus who looked to be having an overdose. Officers administered two doses of naloxone (NARCAN) to the student, reversing the side effects of the overdose. The student survived.

According to police, the student said they took one Percocet pill. Based on the overdose and information received from local agencies, it's believed the Percocet pill was counterfeit and contained fentanyl.

Tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on KION, we'll explain what CSUMB is asking of its students amid growing fentanyl concerns in our area.

 

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

Is your job helping you pack on the pounds? Take a look at the professions with the most obese employees.

Read More »
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19

George Washington says goodbye, America takes nuclear testing underground, Simon & Garfunkel reunite in Central Park, and emoticons are born, all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

America takes out its first loan, The New York Times and the United States Air Force are born, guitar legend Jimi Hendrix dies, and "The Guiding Light" ends after 72 years, all on this day.

Read More »
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

Taking a "selfie" is more popular in these cities than anywhere else in the world, according to Time magazine. Check out the top 20.

Read More »