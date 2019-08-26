CSUMB students talk first-day anxiety

MARINA, Calif. - Cal-State Monterey Bay is buzzing for the first week classes as classes are in session. Some are settled into their housing situation while others might still be struggling to find a place.

Students were lined up to be able to stay at the East Campus of CSUMB. One of which, along with her husband, took a long drive in order to complete the housing application process.

"We drove up from San Diego at around 10:30 p.m. or so," says Brittany Scerini. "I didn't sleep very well on the drive up."

Housing can go anywhere from $3,701 to more than $6,000 to live on campus. East Campus ranges from $580 to $1,444.

Some of the housing options require meal plans, too.

CSUMB President, Eduardo Ochoa, says the school tries to accommodate students as much as possible.

"We want students to feel like they're not alone. That they're a part of a family and that we're engaged with them," says Ochoa.

Part of the help CSUMB offers is a payment plan, which allows students to pay off their housing in three payments.

That's only one piece of anxiety students are feeling as the school year starts.

"Getting to know the campus and know where my classes are," says Keith Hale--a junior transfer student from Roseville.

His goal is to make the CSUMB baseball team as a center-fielder.

"I'm a little anxious about meeting new people and just knowing where my classes are," Hale says.

