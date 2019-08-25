Cutino Park hosts grand re-openeing, unveils skate park

News

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 08:49 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:07 AM PDT

SEASIDE, Calif. - Cutino park hosted its grand re-opening Saturday afternoon, unveiling a brand-new sports field and skate park. People celebrated three years of hard work that was put into the project.

Dozens of kids came out to test out the new pipes, ramps, and rails at the skate park.

The 4 million dollar project began back in 2016.

The city's Parks and Recreation department wanted to provide a safe place for people of all ages to come, get outside, and have fun.

The city hopes to continue to renovate the park by possibly installing a new basketball court. 

