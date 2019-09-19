DA's office finds Salinas officers acted in self-defense during police shooting

SALINAS, Calif. - The District Attorney's Office announced that no charges will be filed against police officers involved in a deadly March 1 shooting in Salinas.

20-year-old Brenda Rodriguez Mendoza was shot and killed by officers after a standoff on East Laurel Drive. It started with a report of a disturbance involving weapons. Rodriguez Mendoza barricaded herself in a car, and after an hours-long standoff, officers opened fire. She died at the scene.

In April, the DA's Office released body cam footage showing more than 30 minutes leading up to the shooting. The video shows three separate times Mendoza raised what turned out to be a BB gun. The third time Mendoza raised and pointed the gun at officers, they felt they had no choice but to fire ultimately killing her.

The DA's Office investigated the incident and found that the officers involved acted in defense of others and self-defense. The office said officers can use deadly force if the person reasonably believes the immediate use of deadly force is needed to defend against danger of great bodily injury or death. The danger does not need to have actually existed as long as the person reasonably believed the danger existed.

During the standoff Rodriguez Mendoza's boyfriend told officers the gun she had was a BB gun, but officers said in the moment it looked to be real. In the body cam footage the hostage negotiator and other officers can be heard pleading for Rodriguez Mendoza to put the gun down.

To read the District Attorney's Office's letter to Salinas Police Chief Adele Fresé: