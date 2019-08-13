Davenport residents calling for change after two major crashes on Highway 1 Sunday

DAVENPORT, Calif. - Two crashes on the same stretch of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County, just hours apart, have people living there calling for change.

The crash happened near Scott Creek Bridge, and a 24-year-old driver was killed. California Highway Patrol said witnesses told them the driver was attempting to pass someone on the right shoulder when he lost control and traveled into oncoming traffic.

The driver was killed, and two other people suffered major injuries.

The second crash happened less than three miles away in Davenport. A 7-year-old boy was crossing the street when he was hit by a car. He was taken by helicopter to the hospital, but expected to be okay.

Neighbors tell KION they want a thorough traffic study done in the area to find a way to make crossing Highway 1 safer.