Day three of the Gilroy shooting investigation what we know

GILROY, Calif. - Investigators are combing through evidence in the large crime scene at the grounds of the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

"It is such an extended footprint, we are taking our time and making sure this is done 100 percent and there's no missed evidence on a scale of this size," FBI special agent in charge John Bennett said.

The FBI has also served search warrants at the suspects homes in Gilroy and Nevada.

In the Nevada home, where the suspect lived for just a short time, investigators found a bullet proof vest, gas mask and gun pamphlets. That evidence could suggest a planned larger scale attack.

Books were also found representing different ideology, but the special agent in charge says right now there's no clear evidence that contributed to the shooting.

"There's conflicting literature that we're finding on their its everything from left to right so there is no ideology we feel we can put this person in a box," Bennett said.

Nevada is also where the suspect legally purchased the AK-47 variant rifle he used at the garlic festival, and another shotgun found in his car.

That type of rifle wouldn't have been legal to purchase in California, and he would have been too young to purchase any gun.

The owner of the home gun shop in Nevada says he followed proper protocol when he sold the

Weapon, which would have meant a federal background check.

Gun experts say there's not much to stop you from crossing states.

"Technically its not legal to bring any guns over the state lines unless you notify the department of justice and say 'hey I'm moving into this state and I have firearms I'm bringing'," owner of CJ's Gunsmithing CJ Fraley said.

A non-profit to prevent gun violence says out-of-state guns are frequently used in California crimes.

"After a gun show in Nevada, we see a spike in gun violence in California cities, so we know for sure the weak gun laws in Nevada and even weaker in Arizona are influencing gun violence here in California," executive director of Giffords law center Robin Thomas said.

The FBI said Wednesday, there is a low probability anyone else was involved in the attack.