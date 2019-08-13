Deputies find drugs, handgun during traffic stop in King City

Ruben Barraza

KING CITY, Calif. - A man was arrested in King City after Monterey County Sheriff's deputies allegedly found drugs and a gun in an SUV he was driving.

On Monday, deputies said they stopped an SUV on Jolon Road for multiple traffic violations. During the stop, they said K9 Bond alerted them to the smell of drugs.

Deputies searched the vehicle and allegedly found multiple packages of heroin in a hidden compartment and a handgun. They said they found about 9 ounces of heroin.

The driver of the SUV, Ruben Barraza, was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail.

Courtesy Monterey County Sheriff's Office

