Detectives recount interviews with alleged victims of former Salinas coach

Posted: Sep 06, 2019 03:50 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 03:54 PM PDT

SALINAS, Calif. - Disturbing new details about allegations against former North Salinas High School coach John Fickas were released during Friday's preliminary hearing.

Fickas is accused of drugging and raping unconscious victims. Some of them he met as a coach and political consultant. Today detectives testified and recounted interviews with the alleged victims.

Four of the alleged victims are female and one is male. Detectives said two of the females were underage at the time and the other two were adults at the time of the alleged assaults. Their age range spans from 14 to 42 years old.

Investigators said one of the victims was 16-years-old student who drank with Fickas at his house. The victim said Fickas made him have sex with a prostitute.

The other victim is a married woman who said Fickas drugged and sexually assaulted her.

Judge Paela Butler supports evidence in the complaints. Fickas is due back in Court on Sept. 20 for an arraignment.

