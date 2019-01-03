Diocese of Monterey releases names of clergymen accused of sexual misconduct

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - The Diocese of Monterey has released the names of 30 Clergymen who have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct with a child.

According to the Diocese, the assaults go back to the 1950's.

There have been two allegations received since the Charter for Protection of Children and Young People was put into effect in 2002 and implemented in the Diocese of Monterey in 2003.

The Diocese hired an outside law firm, Paul Gaspari of Weintraub Tobin, to review allegations against church workers.

“The Monterey diocese wants to ensure their people, there is no priest actively administrating in the diocese against whom there is a credible allegation of child abuse,” lawyer Paul Gaspari said.

None of the Clergymen on the list are currently with the Diocese.

The Diocese of Monterey said there have been no credible sexual misconduct allegations raised against a Clergyman since 2009.

We spoke with parishioners in Salinas who reacted to the list.

“You go in there, and you ask god for forgiveness," Ana Baunda said. "All these children go to church are catholics making their first communion, and then priests do this to these children. It's wrong.”

“I think our system is very broken and it effects other people that have a belief in faith,” Yolanda Perales said.

“It's just a diversion to keep us unfocused on what we’re supposed to be focused on and that’s Jesus,” Bob Stewart said.

The Diocese of Monterey declined an interview with us.

List of Credibly Accused:

Category 1: Credibly accused Clergy not previously released or in the public domain:

1. Rev. Phillip Abinate Date of Incident(s) 1970, 1971, 1975 Date reported to Diocese 2003 Deceased (6/27/2008)

2. Rev. Raul Carvajal Date of Incident(s) 1984-1985 Date reported to Diocese 2005 Faculties removed

3. Juan Carlos Esquivel Date of Incident(s) 2007 Date reported to Diocese 2007 Former Seminarian

4. Rev. Carl Faria Date of Incident(s) 1968-1971; 1973-1976 Date reported to Diocese 2002 Retired, faculties removed 2002

5. Luis Garcia Date of Incident(s) 1982 Date reported to Diocese 2009 Former Seminarian

6. Manuel Jimenez Date of Incident(s) 1994 Date reported to Diocese 1999 Former Seminarian

7. Rev. Scott McCarthy Date of Incident(s) 1976 Date reported to Diocese 2002 Retired, allegation reclassified in 2019 from non-credible to credible and faculties removed in 2019.

8. Rev. Gilbert Meyer Date of Incident(s) 1961-1964 Date reported to Diocese 2010 Retired, not in ministry

9. Rev. Charles Moore Date of Incident(s) 1974 Date reported to Diocese 2003 Deceased (12/9/2007)

10. Rev. Colman O’Connor Date of Incident(s) 1979-1980 Date reported to Diocese 1993 Deceased (3/3/1996)

11. Rev. Joseph Sheehan, C.S.S.Sp. Date of Incident(s) 1971-1975 Date reported to Diocese 1992 Deceased

12. Br. James Wisecaver, SM Date of Incident(s) 1997 Date reported to Diocese 1997 Deceased (10/23/2015)

Category 2: Credibly accused Clergy previously released or in the public domain who were working in the name of the Diocese of Monterey when the alleged abuse occurred:

1. Rev. William Allison Date of Incident(s) 1964, 1966, 1969 Date reported to Diocese 2003 Deceased (12/16/1987)

2. Rev. Alberto Battagliola Date of Incident(s) 1970s Date reported to Diocese 2003 Deceased (2/17/1977)

3. Rev. Antonio Cortes Date of Incident(s) 2009 Date reported to Diocese 2009, Laicized (no longer a priest)

4.Rev. Edward Fitz-Henry Date of Incident(s) 1990 Date reported to Diocese 1991, Laicized (no longer a priest)

5. Rev. Juan Guillen Date of Incident(s) 1992 Date reported to Diocese 2003, Status Unknown

6. Rev. Gregory Kareta, OFM Conv. Date of Incident(s) 1970s Date reported to Diocese 2002, Deceased (10/4/2006)

7. Rev. Michael McDonald3 Date of Incident(s) 1965-1966 Date reported to Diocese 2003 Deceased (11/3/1971)

8. Rev. Patrick McHugh Date of Incident(s) 1960s Date reported to Diocese 2002 Deceased (3/24/1979

9. Rev. Paul Valdez Date of Incident(s) 1997 Date reported to Diocese 1999 Retired, allegation reclassified in 2019 from non-credible to credible and faculties removed in 2019.

10. Rev. John Velez, SM Date of Incident(s) 1991 Date reported to Diocese 1991 Deceased

Category 3: Accusations received by the Diocese of Monterey after the Clergyman was dead but appear plausible.

1. Rev. Thomas Condon Date of Incident(s) 1959 Date reported to Diocese 2003 Deceased (7/29/1983) 2. Rev. Edward Crews Date of Incident(s) 1954 Date reported to Diocese 2002 Deceased

3. Rev. Patrick Daly Date of Incident(s) 1958 Date reported to Diocese 2002 Deceased (11/14/1966)

4. Rev. Edward Haskins Date of Incident(s) 1950s 1960s Date reported to Diocese 1996 Deceased (2/22/1981)

5. Rev. Felix Migliazzo Mid Date of Incident(s) 1970s Date reported to Diocese 2007 Deceased (5/21/2005)

6. Rev. Thomas Neary Date of Incident(s) 1958 Date reported to Diocese 2013 Deceased (5/5/1983)

7. Rev. John Pierson Date of Incident(s) 1973-1979 Date reported to Diocese 1995 Deceased (12/14/1992)

8. Rev. Rino Spada, C.S. Date of Incident(s) 1967-1969 Date reported to Diocese 2011 Deceased (8/20/2002)