Diving community holds vigil in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. - The diving community of the Central Coast held a vigil Thursday to remeber those who were lost in the boat fire that happened on Labor Day earlier this week.

"Well, it's very tight-knit all around the Monterey community. There's often group gatherings like the underwater shootout that happened just recently. There's a lot of people who work in the dive industry," said Kurt Jensen, an Aptos diver.

Organizers fashioned a memorial out of a SCUBA tank, which people could right notes on for the victims and their families.

"Having been on a trip on the Conception in the past and just knowing how it's such a positive experience and new friends that were made just from being on a boat together on a weekend and experiencing the sea together," said Jensen.

Many who came were sticking up for Truth Aquatics, the company that ran the boat that caught fire, and some are taking issue with the way the crew is being portrayed.

"I had an incredible trip with them one weekend even though we had somewhat stormy seas, they found a great place for us to find sheltered harbor and still make the best of it. Very professional and just great, positive communication," said Jensen.

Organizers are hoping people will donate to a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families of the victims.