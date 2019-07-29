President Donald Trump and other politicians react to Gilroy shooting

GILROY, Calif. - President Donald Trump is the latest official to speak out about the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

He wrote,"Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!"

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris tweeted, "Simply horrific. I'm grateful to the first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy, and my thoughts are with that community tonight. Our country has a gun violence epidemic that we cannot tolerate."

Rep. Jimmy Panetta said, "I am aware of the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. The staging area for families and loved ones is at Gavilan College at parking lot B. Please follow @GilroyPD for more information. I will also post updates as I have them."

We have confirmed at least 4 are dead, and 15 injured (updated Sunday night). Witnesses also report there may be more than one shooter.

A Witness Line and Family Reunification Line has been set up at 408-846-0583

This developing story will be updated as details come in.