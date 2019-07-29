News

President Donald Trump and other politicians react to Gilroy shooting

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 08:41 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 02:12 AM PDT

GILROY, Calif. - President Donald Trump is the latest official to speak out about the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

He wrote,"Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!"

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris tweeted, "Simply horrific. I'm grateful to the first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy, and my thoughts are with that community tonight. Our country has a gun violence epidemic that we cannot tolerate."

Rep. Jimmy Panetta said, "I am aware of the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. The staging area for families and loved ones is at Gavilan College at parking lot B. Please follow @GilroyPD for more information. I will also post updates as I have them."

We have confirmed at least 4 are dead, and 15 injured (updated Sunday night). Witnesses also report there may be more than one shooter.

A Witness Line and Family Reunification Line has been set up at 408-846-0583

This developing story will be updated as details come in.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

Take a look at Bicycling Magazine's most recent list of most bike-friendly cities.

Read More »
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

Henry Ford is born, the host nation captures the very first World Cup, the USS Indianapolis sinks into shark-infested waters, and Hoffa goes missing, all on this day.

Read More »
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

Families spent the day posing with giant replicas of heads of garlic, listening to music and tasting all-things garlic.

Read More »
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

Are you driving a ticket magnet? Click on to see if your current ride ranks about the 20 most ticketed cars on the road.

Read More »