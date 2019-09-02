News

Dorian's winds slow, storm now a Category 4

Posted: Sep 02, 2019 08:26 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 08:26 AM PDT

McLEAN'S TOWN CAY, Bahamas (AP) - Hurricane Dorian, while continuing to batter the Bahamas on Monday with life-threatening winds and storm surge, has weakened very slightly to a Category 4 storm.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in an advisory at 11 a.m. EDT that Dorian's maximum sustained winds are 155 mph (250 kph), which takes the extremely dangerous storm down one notch, from Category 5.

The storm was expected to continue inflicting devastation on Grand Bahama Island throughout Monday.

The center said the storm will move "dangerously close" to the Florida East Coast late Monday through Wednesday evening.

A hurricane warning along Florida's east coast has been extended northward to the Flagler-Volusia county line. A hurricane watch has been extended northward to Altamaha Sound in Georgia.

The storm's center was located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and about 110 miles (180 miles) east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


