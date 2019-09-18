Driver killed in head-on collision on Highway 152

GILROY, Calif. - UPDATE 9/18/2019 3:15 p.m. The California Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that killed one person Wednesday morning.

The crash happened west of Lover's Lane on Highway 152 just before 8 a.m. The CHP said it appears a Ford Explorer crossed lane lines into traffic going the opposite direction and hit a Toyota Tacoma head-on.

The driver of the Tacoma died and a passenger suffered major injuries. The driver of the Ford Explorer also suffered major injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, and officers are still investigating whether drugs or alcohol were factors.

PREVIOUS STORY: California Highway Patrol officials say westbound SR152 is closed, following a fatal accident at Bloomfield Avenue as a head-on collision is being investigated.

You are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.