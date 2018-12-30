DUI arrest in Monterey County after possible rollover crash

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - A man is behind bars for DUI, and deputies think he had been in a rollover crash earlier.

He was pulled over by Monterey County Sheriff's deputies on West Laurel Drive because he was speeding and the car had severe body damage.

When deputies pulled the driver over, they saw fresh mud and grass on the roof, and the driver was bleeding and covered in broken glass.

He said he was drinking at a party earlier in the night and ignored a friend who told him not to drive.

The driver said he hit a curb on the way home, and deputies say he's lucky to be alive after the crash.

He was arrested for DUI.