El Pollo Loco raises thousands for families of Gilroy shooting victims

By:

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 01:57 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 05:47 PM PDT

GILROY, Calif. - A Gilroy fast food restaurant raised thousands of dollars for the victims of the Garlic Festival Shooting.

The family who owns the El Pollo Loco on Chestnut Street told KION the fundraising event brought in $13,275 for the victims and their families.

More than 2,000 people stopped by the day of the event including the family of Keyla Salazar.

According to the owners, organizations Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action also attended and provided information on how to get involved with gun safety.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The restaurant chain El Pollo Loco is holding a donation event to help raise money for the families of those killed in the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The event lasts until 9 p.m. on Monday at the location at 6986 Chestnut Street in Gilroy.

The restaurant said 100% of proceeds from every purchase will be donated equally to the families of Stephen Romero, Keyla Salazar and Trevor Irby.

It also suggested making additional donations with a purchase. That can be done with cash, card or check.

