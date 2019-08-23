News

Emotional photo shoot captures husband shaving wife's head during battle with cancer

An emotional photo shoot showing a husband shaving his wife's head as she battles cancer has tens of thousands of people sharing their own stories.

Charlie and Kelsey Johnson had Mandy Parks Photography join them to capture the moment.

"Strong women aren't simply born. They are made by the storms they walk through. From the pain, mistakes and heartache we achieve pride and strength," the photographer said.

The post received more than 40,000 shares, and as of Friday afternoon, it was at 291,000 shares with 47,000 comments. Many of those commenting shared their own battles with cancer and photos of their shaved heads.

"I don't know who needs to see this today. Or yesterday. Or someone you know might get this phone call tomorrow. Show them what strength looks like. Let them know they are not alone. Stand by them as they kick this like the warrior they are!" the photographer said.

At the end of the post, she thanked the Johnsons for allowing her to be there and offered prayers in the fight.

