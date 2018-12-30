Escaped San Quentin inmate caught in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - UPDATE 12/29/2018 2:00 p.m. An inmate who escaped from San Quentin State Prison was caught Saturday afternoon.

21-year-old Shalom Mendoza was found at a Taco Bell in Paso Robles when a witness called in a tip.

He was taken into custody without an incident.

The Corrections Department says Mendoza was transported to Salinas Valley State Prison, in Soledad. His case has been referred to the Marin County District Attorney's Office for consideration of escape charges and carjacking

PREVIOUS STORY: An inmate who walked away from San Quentin State Prison was seen in San Miguel Friday afternoon.

San Miguel is in San Luis Obispo County just south of Monterey County.

Investigators say 21-year-old Shalom Mendoza, who escaped on December 26, may be on his way to Los Angeles.

He was seen at a San Miguel Dollar Store at about 4:20 p.m. He bought dark clothing and is not wearing his prison uniform anymore.

He was assigned to work outside the prison and got away. Investigators think he then carjacked a person in a nearby Home Depot parking lot. They think he took a Toyota RAV4 with California license plate number 6STZ502.

A vehicle matching the description was found abandoned off Highway 101 north of Paso Robles Friday.

Mendoza is considered dangerous. He's a Hispanic man with short brown hair and brown eyes. He's 5'5" and 177 lbs. He was in prison for use of a deadly weapon during a carjacking or attempted carjacking and evading an officer while driving recklessly.

If you see him or have any information, call Special Agent Eric Lauren at 559-351-3979 or call 911.