Experts explain how Alzheimer's disease progression can be slowed

APTOS, Calif. - November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and local experts are urging those who have loved ones battling the disease to stay patient as their condition continues.

More than 5 million people are currently battling Alzheimer's disease across the United States.

Once someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer's, experts say it's about slowing the disease's progression.

There are ways to protect against the disease, however, such as staying committed to aerobic exercise and having a heart healthy diet.

Experts also stress keeping your mind active and maintaining your blood pressure and blood sugar.

Caregivers, whether family members or professionals, should also help Alzheimer's patients by catering to familiar habits and exercises as a form of reassurance for the patient.

A good example is encouraging the individual to continue walking over to grab the newspaper (if it's something they used to do). Even if after a while you have to help them, as long as the newspaper is in their hand and able to feel it will be comforting.

"I'm a baseball fan so I imagine if someone put a baseball in my hand it would certainly provide a level of comfort for me if I were diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease," says Dave Bullard. Bullard is the owner of "Right at Home" which helps patients dealing with dementia or Alzheimer's disease.

Knowing what habits a patient has, of course, requires getting to know the patient. "Right at Home" says during intake that's what they do in order to get a sense of how to comfort the patient as the days go on.

The cognitive care which caters to old habits may also help in slowing down progression.

Something experts also want people to keep in mind is in regards to the time in which they spend with the patient.

Even if you can't be there every single second of the day, everything will be okay. Being with a loved one battling Alzheimer's disease even for five minutes can make a big difference for them.

Experts believe those with Alzheimer's understand you're doing your best, even if at times they act irritable in their condition.