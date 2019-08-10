News

Experts warn of eroding cliffs along coast of Santa Cruz County



Posted: Aug 09, 2019 12:21 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 07:49 PM PDT

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - Just one week after three people were killed after a cliff collapsed at a San Diego beach, experts are warning beach goers of eroding bluffs along the Santa Cruz County coast. 

Some say with the rising sea levels, the rate of erosion will continue to increase along the bluffs, making incidents like the one in San Diego more common.

In 2017, a San Jose women fell to her death in Davenport after part of a cliff collapsed while she was standing on the edge. While many warning signs are posted above the cliffs to stay back, many say it's time to be aware when you are below the cliffs too.

KION's Ashley Keehn will have more at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

 

