Family desperately searching for dog after pet sitter lost him between Aptos and Calaveras County

APTOS, Calif. - A search spanning 200 miles from Aptos to Angels Camp has begun for a 10-month-old puppy.

Jake Stamp and Logan Fordham were visiting family on the east coast last week and had a friend watch their dog and two cats, who was filling in for their usual pet sitter. Early Saturday morning they got a message from the sitter every pet owner dreads.

“All it said was 'is he microchipped' and 'call me right away',” said Stamp.

They said as the story from the pet sitter unfolded, it got more complicated and the search area widened.

Stamp said without telling them, the sitter took Ollie and two other unknown dogs to her friends house in Angels Camp. A town nearly 200 miles and three and a half hours away.

“She opened the door up in Angels Camp at her friends house, near Arnold up there, and Ollie wasn’t there, she didn’t know. The only stop she made was for gas in Farmington, which I had never heard of and is a little town outside of Stockton.”

The worst part, the sitter doesn’t know what point she lost Ollie.

Stamp and Fordham got on the first plane they could and immediately took to social media.

Once they got back to California they began retracing the sitter’s steps, posting flyers and talking with people everywhere he could be.

“Maybe he didn’t make it into the car, jumped out in the driveway and is in Nisene Marks or somewhere in Aptos area maybe he jumped out at the gas station in Farmington,” said Fordham.

“Or she rolled down the window somewhere in between like Mission Boulevard in Milpitas, cut from 880 to 680, we just don’t know,” said Stamp.

The couple said while they’ve been on a roller coaster of emotion, the support they’ve received from complete strangers has shined a light through it all.

“We were hugging when we got 35 shares. Now it’s up to more than ten thousand. Thousands of people have reached out it’s incredible. Literally thousands of messages of support and love, it’s amazing,” said Stamp.

They are offering a reward for the safe return of their puppy. They said he is incredibly friendly and food driven.

If you have any information call Jake at (831)291-0780.