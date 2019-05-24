News

Family displaced after apartment catches fire in Salinas

Posted: May 24, 2019 07:55 AM PDT

SALINAS, Calif. - Salinas Fire crews responded to reports of an apartment fire on South Madeira Avenue Thursday night.

Firefighters tell KION they believe the fire started because of an electrical issue from an appliance in the kitchen.

They say it damaged the apartment to the point where the occupants, a mother, father and a third younger individual, could not stay at the home.

Red Cross staff spent time with the individuals to relocate them.

Salinas Fire says no one was hurt in the blaze and it took about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.

