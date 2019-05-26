Family injured after amusement park ride malfunction

Source: KCBS

(KCBS) RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A family of three was hurt — the mom critically — when a log ride allegedly malfunctioned at Castle Park in Riverside Sunday.



Officials said a mother, father and daughter were all transported to a nearby hospital. The father and daughter's injuries were called minor.



"We responded to a call that said an individual was trapped on the log ride underneath one of the cars," said Capt. Brian Guzzetta with the Riverside City Fire Department.



"When we arrived on scene," Guzzetta said, "We noticed that one of the rides had malfunctioned."

The apparent malfunction caused one of the cars to come down a ramp at an "incredible rate of speed" throwing an individual. The height from which the mother was apparently thrown from the ride was not clear.