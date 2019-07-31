Family of Gilroy shooting victim: 'She was our motivation'

Family speaks out on Gilroy shooting victim

GILROY, Calif. - Family and friends of one of the victims in Sunday's shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival held a vigil and press conference Tuesday evening in San Jose.

Keyla Salazar was only 13-years-old when she was shot and killed by the gunman.

"We wanted to be here because we think it's important the community knows who Keyla is and how important she is for us," said Katiuska Pimentel, who was an aunt to Keyla.

Keyla's mother, too stricken with grief, wrote a statement that Pimentel read aloud in front of the gates of ACE Empower Academy in San Jose, where Keyla just graduated recently.

"Keyla was a beautiful children (sic) that really cared for other people and she cared about animals. She was our motivation, and we're in pain that we lost her," said Pimentel on behalf of Keyla's mother.

A school administrator describes Keyla as a smart, beautiful and vibrant young woman.

"Keyla was taken from her family and the community here who loves her far too soon," said Shawn Gerth, the executive director of ACE.

Keyla had younger siblings whom she took care of. She loved dogs and had a guinea pig of her own. For many at the vigil, it is not a loss not only of a loved one but also a sense of safety.

"As for Gilroy, we definitely feel a loss of safety. The festival is like our big family reunion every year," said Rebeca Armendariz, a family friend.

The family says Saturday is Keyla's 14th birthday. They are grateful for the support of the community during this difficult time.