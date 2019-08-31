News

Family of Scotts Valley teen speaks out on suicide

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 10:44 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:01 PM PDT

Family of Scotts Valley teen speaks out on suicide

FELTON, Calif. - Friday means high school football for many communities on the Central Coast. 

But at San Lorenzo Valley High School, it was an especially meaningful Friday night as they remembered one of their players who took his own life over the summer. 

"We would like to recognize that Scotts Valley resident and San Lorenzo Valley High School student-athlete and our friend Jack DeBord is not here with us tonight," said Jeff Calden, the SLVHS principal. 

"He was a great friend, he was funny, witty, clever, he was a wonderful student," said Katalin DeBord, the mother of Jack. 

The number 15 was Jack DeBord's number when he played football for SLVHS. Friday night, during a game against Scotts Valley High School, one of his friends was wearing the number in memory of Jack. 

"He was a quarterback for the JV team last year before he went out with a wrist injury," said Jim DeBord, the father of Jack. 

Over the summer, Jack took his own life, leaving his family and friends devastated. But Jack's parents soon realized they needed to do something to prevent other families from feeling that same pain. 

"Suicide needs to be a topic of conversation," said Katalin DeBord. "We've learned over the course over the last few months that by talking about it, you're not encouraging it. That's a myth, but it's absolutely essential." 

The school is also providing families with resources to talk with their kids about mental health and suicide. 

"It is a terrible tragic mistake, and it leaves many victims, not just the person that took their life, to pick up the pieces and attempt to move forward," said Katalin DeBord.

For the DeBords, the loss of their son has opened up ways to speak with other families struggling with these issues. They say their willingness to reach out to others is in part because of their faith. 

"We know God causes all things to work together for good," said Katalin DeBord. "And this situation in and of itself is not good, and it's a horrible loss and a horrible tragedy for our family. But we have seen indescribable and undeniable miracles that have come out of this."

KION did not speak with any students at the football game Friday night out of respect for their privacy and the wishes of the school administration.

The DeBords would like to remind everyone that it is important to talk to someone if you need help because help and hope is out there. They have set up a memorial fund in Jack's honor for student-athletes at San Lorenzo Valley High School. You can donate here

To call Suicide Prevention Services, dial 877-663-5433. 

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

Jack the Ripper claims his first victim, Jimi Hendrix rocks in the early morning hours at the Isle of Wight, and the "People's Princess" dies in a car crash, all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

Ty Cobb makes his major-league debut, Bob Dylan releases "Highway 61 Revisited," and Thurgood Marshall is confirmed as the first black justice on the Supreme Court, all on this day.

Read More »
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards give us a peek at the world's top 10 travel destinations, picked by travelers.

Read More »
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

American troops march through a liberated Paris, the King of Pop is born, The Beatles perform their last concert before paying fans, and Hurricane Katrina hits the Gulf Coast, all on this day.

Read More »