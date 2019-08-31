Family of Scotts Valley teen speaks out on suicide

FELTON, Calif. - Friday means high school football for many communities on the Central Coast.

But at San Lorenzo Valley High School, it was an especially meaningful Friday night as they remembered one of their players who took his own life over the summer.

"We would like to recognize that Scotts Valley resident and San Lorenzo Valley High School student-athlete and our friend Jack DeBord is not here with us tonight," said Jeff Calden, the SLVHS principal.

"He was a great friend, he was funny, witty, clever, he was a wonderful student," said Katalin DeBord, the mother of Jack.

The number 15 was Jack DeBord's number when he played football for SLVHS. Friday night, during a game against Scotts Valley High School, one of his friends was wearing the number in memory of Jack.

"He was a quarterback for the JV team last year before he went out with a wrist injury," said Jim DeBord, the father of Jack.

Over the summer, Jack took his own life, leaving his family and friends devastated. But Jack's parents soon realized they needed to do something to prevent other families from feeling that same pain.

"Suicide needs to be a topic of conversation," said Katalin DeBord. "We've learned over the course over the last few months that by talking about it, you're not encouraging it. That's a myth, but it's absolutely essential."

The school is also providing families with resources to talk with their kids about mental health and suicide.

"It is a terrible tragic mistake, and it leaves many victims, not just the person that took their life, to pick up the pieces and attempt to move forward," said Katalin DeBord.

For the DeBords, the loss of their son has opened up ways to speak with other families struggling with these issues. They say their willingness to reach out to others is in part because of their faith.

"We know God causes all things to work together for good," said Katalin DeBord. "And this situation in and of itself is not good, and it's a horrible loss and a horrible tragedy for our family. But we have seen indescribable and undeniable miracles that have come out of this."

KION did not speak with any students at the football game Friday night out of respect for their privacy and the wishes of the school administration.

The DeBords would like to remind everyone that it is important to talk to someone if you need help because help and hope is out there. They have set up a memorial fund in Jack's honor for student-athletes at San Lorenzo Valley High School. You can donate here.

To call Suicide Prevention Services, dial 877-663-5433.