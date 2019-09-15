News

Fatal collision in Santa Cruz County

By:

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 02:28 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:28 PM PDT

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Santa Cruz County late last night.

For unknown reasons, a male driver veered off Felton Empire Road west of Fetherston Way and traveled down an embankment before coming to rest against a tree.

The 34-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 35-year-old driver suffered major injuries and was transported to Valley Medical Center in Santa Clara County.

CHP says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

The U.S. Constitution is signed, the Civil War sees the bloodiest battle in American history, the prototype space shuttle Enterprise is unveiled, and the Camp David Accords bring peace between Egypt and Israel, all on this day.

Read More »
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Check out which 10 cereals are America's best-selling, according to data from Chicago-based market research firm Information Resources, Inc.

Read More »
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

Whether you are tailgating at the stadium or partying with friends at home, you are likely to enjoy some savory snacks during the game. Before you start grilling, take a look at the nutritional values for 10 popular tailgating food and beverage choices.

Read More »
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

The Pilgrims set sail on the Mayflower, "Jingle Bells" is copyrighted, General Motors is founded, Nixon drops in on "Laugh-In, Read More »