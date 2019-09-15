Fatal collision in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Santa Cruz County late last night.

For unknown reasons, a male driver veered off Felton Empire Road west of Fetherston Way and traveled down an embankment before coming to rest against a tree.

The 34-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 35-year-old driver suffered major injuries and was transported to Valley Medical Center in Santa Clara County.

CHP says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.