Fatal crash involving bicyclist on Highway 1 near Davenport

DAVENPORT, Calif. - UPDATE 5/24/2019 2:15 AM:

The California Highway Patrol has reopened all lanes of Highway 1 north of Davenport, following a fatal accident involving a vehicle and bicycle.

According to the CHP, a cyclist was riding in a southbound lane when he was hit by a Toyota Prius, sometime around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. The cyclist was pronounced dead at scene.

Highway 1 was shut down in both directions for over three hours. Traffic was detoured onto Cement Plant Road. The highway reopened at 1:25 a.m. Friday.

The names of the cyclist and driver were not immediately released.

The victim is described as a 66 year-old man. The driver is a 61 year-old woman. Both are from Santa Cruz.

The CHP says the driver is cooperating with investigators, and no arrests or citations have been issued.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist late Thursday evening.

CHP confirmed the crash happened around 9:44 p.m. Thursday night.

They also say northbound traffic on Highway 1 at Cement Plant Road is greatly impacted and drivers should avoid the area at this time.

We'll have more information as it becomes available and on Wake Up from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.