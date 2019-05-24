News

Fatal crash involving bicyclist on Highway 1 near Davenport

Highway reopened overnight

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 11:33 PM PDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 04:17 PM PDT

DAVENPORT, Calif. - UPDATE 5/24/2019 2:15 AM:

The California Highway Patrol has reopened all lanes of Highway 1 north of Davenport, following a fatal accident involving a vehicle and bicycle.

According to the CHP, a cyclist was riding in a southbound lane when he was hit by a Toyota Prius, sometime around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. The cyclist was pronounced dead at scene.

Highway 1 was shut down in both directions for over three hours. Traffic was detoured onto Cement Plant Road. The highway reopened at 1:25 a.m. Friday.

The names of the cyclist and driver were not immediately released.

The victim is described as a 66 year-old man. The driver is a 61 year-old woman. Both are from Santa Cruz.

The CHP says the driver is cooperating with investigators, and no arrests or citations have been issued.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist late Thursday evening.

CHP confirmed the crash happened around 9:44 p.m. Thursday night.

They also say northbound traffic on Highway 1 at Cement Plant Road is greatly impacted and drivers should avoid the area at this time.

We'll have more information as it becomes available and on Wake Up from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: May 25
NASA

On this day: May 25

Goofy makes his debut, Babe Ruth hits his final home run, JFK sets sights on the moon, Ali taunts Liston, "Star Wars" hits theaters, and Oprah signs off, all on this day.

Read More »
Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach has announced his picks for the best US beaches for 2019. 

Read More »
On this day: May 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 24

"Mary Had a Little Lamb" is first published, the Brooklyn Bridge opens, Major League Baseball gets lit up, Bob Dylan is born, and "Thelma & Louise" premieres in theaters, all on this day.

Read More »
10 most influential folk singers of all time
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

10 most influential folk singers of all time

Educational website ThoughtCo.com ranks the most influential artists who have ever tried their hand at American folk music, bluegrass, Americana, and other areas of American roots music.

Read More »